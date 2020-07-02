Windsor Police Looking for a Suspect in an Armed Robbery

An investigation is underway after an armed robbery in Windsor.

Police say officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to a business in the 7800-block of Tecumseh Road East.

Investigators learned that a suspect entered the store armed with a knife, demanding items from an employee.

The suspect fled on foot with a number of items but no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 20-25 years of age, standing 6'0", with a slim build.

He was wearing grey jogging pants, a black hooded sweater, black "Nike" running shoes with the trademark swoosh in white and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

Surveillance photo of a robbery suspect, July 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)