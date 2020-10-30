Windsor Police Looking for Fraud Suspect

Windsor police are on the hunt for a fraud suspect.

Police say an investigation was launched in June 2020 by the Financial Crimes Unit after a large quantity of cash was withdrawn from a bank account.

According to police, the victim went to their bank after noticing their debit card was not working. Police say at that time, it was discovered fraudulent withdraws occurred.

The investigation revealed, the suspect was able to obtain a debit card attached to the victims bank account and make fraudulent withdraws.

Police also say multiple fraudulent accounts to businesses were opened in the victim's name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.