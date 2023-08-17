Windsor police looking for help identifying two people in connection to Walkerville shooting

Windsor police are turning to the public as they seeking help identifying two people in connection to a daytime shooting that happened Tuesday.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Ave, where a 33-year-old man was located with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit has obtained surveillance images of two people possibly connected to the investigation.

Investigators urge anyone who can identify the individuals depicted in the photos to come forward, by calling the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.