The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate missing 57-year-old Glen Baltzer.

He's described as 5'8", 270lbs, with salt and pepper hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Baltzer was last seen wearing blue shorts, a dark t-shirt, a blue hat with a white stripe and was driving a red 2011 Ford Ranger truck.

His plate is 4085 ZK.

Both police and Baltzer's family are concerned for his well-being.