Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

59-year-old Amenah Fayaz was last seen at 12:00 p.m. yesterday in the area of the 1800 block of Cadillac Street.

According to police, she was last wearing a blue t-shirt with white stripes.

Police say there is a grave concern for her well-being.

They're asking people to contact the police if she is seen.