Windsor Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

am800-news-missing-amyot-mar25

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Police say 61-year-old Leo Amyot was last seen on March 21 in the 900 block of St. Luke Road.

He's described as a white man, 5'10", approximately 130 lbs with grey hair, a beard and wears glasses. 

According to police, he was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black toque and black sweatpants. 

Anyone with information on Amyot's whereabouts are asked to contact police as soon as possible.

