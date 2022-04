Windsor Police are looking for the public's help to find a missing man.

36-year-old Craig McLaughlin was last seen on Monday, April 25 at 4:00 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colbourne Drive on foot.

He's described as a white man, 6'4", 350 lbs with light brown hair.

McLaughlin was wearing a green zip up fleece sweater, black pants, dark grey runners, and may also be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asking to call city police.