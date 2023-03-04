Windsor Police looking for robbery suspect after recovering jacket

Local police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery investigation after recovering a jacket.

Windsor Police are asking if anyone recognizes a Vans trusel-style bomber jacket that was worn by a man when he robbed a bank on Walker Road on February 22.

The jacket was recovered in the area of Howard Avenue and North Talbot Road, and a red dye pack that was handed to the robber was found inside the jacket.

Picture of the jacket recovered (courtesy of WPS)

According to police, the suspect is a white man, 20-30 years old, 6’2 or 6’3 tall, with a thin build.

He spoke with an Eastern European accent, wore a beige winter jacket, dark pants, a black toque, black gloves and he also used a black scarf to hide his face.

Police say the man drove a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf MK6 (2008 to 2012) or MK7 (2012-2019), with dark rims and a loud exhaust system.

Anyone who knows anything about the suspect’s whereabouts, or recognizes the clothing or vehicle, is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.