Windsor Police looking for stolen vehicles

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to find two vehicles that were stolen in the city on Monday.

The first is a 2012 black BMW 650 convertible with purple wrap.

Police say the convertible was stolen from the 1600 block of Dufferin Place.

The second is 2020 matte black Yamaha ZF6 motorcycle.

According to police, the motorcycle was stolen from the 800 block of Bruce Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.