Windsor police looking for suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is trying to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

At 10 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 8, police were called to a reported assault in the 400-block of Watkins Street near Peter Street in the city's west-end.

Officers learned that the suspect and victim, who are known to each other, were involved in an argument that resulted in the victim being choked. A firearm was also involved.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the suspect fled the area driving a black, newer model Toyota Corolla.

Wanted is 30-year-old Aaron Evans, who's described as 6' tall, 220 lbs., with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous as the firearm has not been recovered. Anyone who spots him should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Evans is wanted on 16 charges including assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com