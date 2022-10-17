Windsor Police looking for suspect responsible for two break-ins

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect responsible for two break-ins last week.

On October 13, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a male suspect broke into a business in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road East and stole cordless lawn tools.

Later that night, at approximately 4 a.m., the same suspect broke into a business in the 3000 block of Seminole Street and stole two lawn mowers and tools.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6'2, and 220 pounds. During the break-ins, he wore a blue long-sleeve shirt, beige work pants, black work boots, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Target Base at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.