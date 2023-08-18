Windsor Police looking for vehicle theft suspect

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to recent a vehicle theft.

According to police, on August 14, a suspect stole a van from a parking garage in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East.

Police say the suspect later left the vehicle at a nearby parking lot, where it was recovered and returned to its owner.

The man is described as white, between 55 and 65 years old, approximately 5’8", with a thin build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue baseball hat, glasses, a blue patterned tank top, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.