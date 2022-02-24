Windsor police looking into three officers who may have donated to convoy protests

Names matching employees of the Windsor Police Service have been found on a leaked list of people who donated to the convoy that blockaded Ottawa, Windsor and other border crossings.

During a news conference Thursday, Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno said three of her officers "may have contributed" to the convoy protest, but refused to provide further details.

Mizuno says the information has been forwarded to the Windsor police Professional Standards Branch for further investigation.

Both the OPP and Toronto Police Service say they have launched internal reviews as some members appear to have donated to the convoy efforts as well.

Protesters raised money through various online crowd funding websites to help finance demonstrations across the country.