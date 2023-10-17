Windsor Police looking to identify break and enter suspect

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in a break-and-enter investigation.

According to police, on October 6 at 3 a.m. officers were called to a pharmacy in the 5000 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of a break and enter.

Officers obtained video surveillance footage that they say showed the suspect stealing over $1,000 in merchandise and causing damage to the store.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, who at the time of the incident was wearing a black baseball cap, grey pants, brown shoes, and a camouflage green jacket.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or has any information related, is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.