Windsor Police Looking to Identify Fraud Suspect

Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect as it relates to a fraud investigation.

Officers launched an investigation last month into multiple fraudulent cheques being deposited at local banking institutions. Police believe fraudulent identification documents were also used during the incidents.

According to police, one incident occurred in Windsor on May 3, 2021, and it's believed the suspect may have gone to the London area around May 14 or 15 where it's believed this suspect may be from.

Anyone who has any information that may help identify this suspect or may have had dealings with this person is asked to contact police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.