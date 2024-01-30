Windsor Police looking to identify pair of theft and fraud suspects

Windsor Police are asking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for theft and fraud.

Police say earlier this month a woman stole a person’s purse, which contained debit and credit cards, from a shopping cart at a store in the 3000 block of Howard Ave.

A man then used the stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases at several different locations, according to police.

The female suspect is described as white, between 45 and 50 years old, with a medium build.

At the time of the incident, police say she was wearing a black winter hat, grey and brown scarf, black winter vest, and grey sweater with black boots.

She's wanted for theft under $5,000.

The male suspect is described as white, between 25 to 30 years old, with a large build.

At the time of the incident, police say he wore a black toque, black jacket, black pants, and a blue medical mask.

He also spoke with a European accent, according to police.

He's wanted for fraud under $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card data, using a credit card obtained by crime, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or has any information related to this incident, is asked to contact the WPS Financial Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.

Information can also be submitted online.