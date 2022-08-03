Windsor Police looking to identify person of interest following animal cruelty investigation

Windsor Police are looking for a person of interest in an animal cruelty investigation after a Windsor family says their dog was allegedly tortured and set on fire.

The Major Crimes Unit has been actively investigating this incident and officers were able to obtain a photo of a person of interest.

The individual was observed in the 400 block between Janette and Bruce Avenue.

Investigators are looking to identify the person described as a male with long dark hair, medium build, and 40-50 years of age.

The Major Crime Unit is still seeking any information or video surveillance in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.

