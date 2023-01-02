Windsor police looking to identify suspect after man shot twice near downtown

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a 36-year-old man was shot twice in the leg near the downtown area in the afternoon of New Year's Eve.

Police responded to a report that a person had been shot in the area of Crawford Avenue and University Avenue West around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his leg.Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

nvestigators say they believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the public at this time.

The suspect is a man with a tanned complexion, between 25 and 30 years old, about 5’8” tall, with a thin moustache and a medium build. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a black sweater with white lettering, and a satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

