Windsor Police looking to identify suspects who stole over $15,000 worth of goods

Windsor Police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects who stole $10,000 worth of Nintendo Switch consoles.

According to police, the suspects entered a department store in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue and while four of the suspects distracted employees, one suspect broke the locks of a display and stole the consoles.

The suspects then fled in a dark-coloured truck and a dark-coloured SUV.

Police say the same five suspects are also accused of stealing over $5,000 in tools from a hardware store in the 1900 block of Division Road on the same night.

They're asking anyone with information to call the WPS Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4355 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).