Windsor Police looking to identify theft suspect

Windsor Police are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connect to a theft on the city's west side.

According to police, at 2 a.m. on May 16, a man broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Detroit Avenue.

Once inside, police say he caused damage and stole several items, including a pair of prescription Gucci glasses.

If you can identify the suspect, police are asking that you contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com if they wish to remain anonymous.