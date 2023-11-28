Windsor police looking to identify two suspects in break-and-enter and fraud investigation

Windsor police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects in a break-and-enter and fraud investigation.

Around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19, a woman was captured on surveillance video entering the back door of a business in the 100 block of Wyandotte St. E.

While inside, the suspect allegedly stole an employee's bag containing a wallet, debit, and credit cards, personal items, and keys to the business.

Police say, around 8 a.m. the next day, the same suspect entered the business using the stolen keys, accompanied by a man. An iPad and a bag of frozen french fries were stolen.

On Nov. 21, the woman was captured on video surveillance at two convenience stores using the stolen debit card to make fraudulent purchases.

The woman is described as white, 30 to 40-years-old, with long black hair. At the time of the Nov. 19 incident, she wore a gray toque, gray hooded jacket, and running shoes.

The man is described as white, with a ponytail. He wore an orange jumpsuit and carried a Puma gym bag at the time of the Nov. 20 incident.

Both suspects are wanted for break-and-enter and theft under $5,000. The woman is also wanted for fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.