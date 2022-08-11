Windsor Police looking to identify two suspects in fraud investigation

Windsor Police are asking for the public's assistance in a counterfeit money investigation.

On Tuesday, August 9, officers attended a business in the 7000 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of fraud.

At approximately 7 p.m., a male and female suspect entered the business and made three separate transactions using a counterfeit fifty-dollar bill each time.

Through investigation, officers believe the suspects are operating a newer model Volkswagon Passat or Jetta.

The male suspect is described as black, 20-25 years old, 6' tall, with long dreaded hair, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat, and black shoes.

The female suspect is described as white or of Middle Eastern decent, 20-25 years old, 5'5" tall, long black hair in two french braids, wearing spandex workout shirt and shorts, black socks, black shoes, earrings, and a necklace.

Financial Crimes is actively investigating this incident and is requesting anyone in the area with surveillance video to check their footage for evidence.

Investigators encourage businesses to stay vigilant in familiarizing themselves with the intricacies of currency, especially U.S. bills. Any business that may have experienced similar incidents is encouraged to file a police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit.