Windsor police make a $450,000 drug bust

The Windsor Police Service has announced multiple arrests as part of a drug bust with an estimated street value of $450,000.

The arrests stem from an investigation launched this past July by the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit, which identified multiple suspects, residences and a vehicle in the case.

On Sept. 21, members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit located a suspect in a vehicle and made an arrest. A search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of illicit drugs and currency.

A second suspect was then located and arrested at one of the homes being examined as part of the investigation.

The homes were searched and police say a large quantity of illicit drugs were seized, including cannabis marijuana, mushrooms, fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

A quantity of currency was also seized.

Officers also located what appeared to be a cannabis extraction lab at one of the involved locations. The Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit was called to the scene and seized numerous tanks and hazardous materials from the site.

The two suspects arrested are facing multiple charges which include multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and altering cannabis with organic solvent.

No names are being released at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.