Windsor Police Make Arrest in Downtown Arsons

Police have arrested a Windsor woman in connect with three arsons over the weekend.

Windsor Police Service says the first fire was set near a garbage bin in the 600 block of Victoria Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Patrol officers were able to put the small fire out quickly, but no one was found in the area. Police say a second fire was intentionally set in the 500 block of Bruce Avenue at 5:45 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a couch on fire — again — police say the person who set the fire had already fled the scene.

According to police, the officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Janette at 5:50 a.m., but this time police say a witness observed flames flickering off and on at a residence and were able to provide a description of the suspect.

Officers located a person matching the description on Wyandotte Street West between Caron and Janette Avenues and place her under arrest a short time later.

A 27-year-old woman from Windsor faces three counts of arson.

Police say no one was hurt in the fires over the weekend.

Windsor police are still working on several unsolved arsons in the city and say each fire is being investigated individually at this time while they review evidence to determine if those arsons are related.

They're asking residents to report any suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.