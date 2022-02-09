Windsor police make first arrest at Ambassador Bridge protest

While several tickets have been handed out at the COVID-19 mandate protest at the Ambassador Bridge, the Windsor Police Service had not made any arrests for the first three days of the demonstration.

That changed Wednesday night when an adult male was arrested for driving in what police are calling a "manner that is dangerous to public safety."

While police aren't sharing many details, reports from the scene say the incident happened just before 7pm.

City police continue to urge those involved in the protest to not endanger the public or engage in illegal activities.

Limited access is available for U.S. bound traffic using the bridge, but vehicles looking to head to Canada cannot cross.

Demonstrators began to block traffic near the bridge on Monday afternoon protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.