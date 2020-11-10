Windsor Police Nab Lambton County Murder Suspect

Windsor Police Service has nabbed a suspect in a Stony Point First Nation murder investigation.

Lambton County OPP and Anishinabek Police Service responded to an incident Sunday where a person was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, 26-year-old Evan Wolfe was identified as a suspect and was considered armed and dangerous.

Windsor police have confirmed the Amherstburg Detachment received information Wolfe was in the area during a call for service.

Officers then contained Wolfe at an undisclosed location and placed him under arrest Monday.

Wolfe has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in Sarnia pending a bail hearing.