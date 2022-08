Windsor Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police are trying to locate Ethan Haygood.

He is described as male, white, 4'6'' with short brown hair and a thin build.

He was last seen near Wyandotte and Walker around 4 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing no shirt, blue pajama shorts, and may be riding an orange bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police.