Windsor Police Need Help to Find Missing Man



WINDSOR — Windsor police are looking for the public's help to find a missing man.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 34-year-old Paul Kelly was reported missing and police launched an investigation.

Kelly is described as a white man, about five-foot-nine, 180 pounds with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a red Ford Focus —a licence plate is not available.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating and is concerned for his well-being.