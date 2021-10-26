Windsor police need help to identify deceased male

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a deceased male.

Just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 25, officers were called to the area of Dougall Avenue and Victoria Avenue to assist emergency personnel.

A man was transported to hospital where life-saving measures were continued, however, he passed away.

The victim had no identification and investigators are seeking any information that may help identify him.

The deceased male is described as Middle Eastern, approximately 60-70 years old, short white facial hair, balding, slender build, grey and white hair, neatly trimmed beard.

He was wearing black jeans, black sweater with hoodie, grey and burgundy long sleeve shirt underneath, worn size 9 AVIA running shoes, black t-shirt underneath that, and prescription glasses.

The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Investigators are asking anyone who may recognize the articles of clothing or has any information to contact police.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are also requested to check their footage for possible evidence.