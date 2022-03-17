Windsor police need help to locate 16-year-old boy

The Windsor Police Service is asking the public for help to locate a 16-year-old boy.

Police say Justin Boothe was last seen on March 16.

He's described as white, 5-foot-10 with a medium build and brown hair.

Booth was last seen near Tecumseh Road East and Langlois wearing black hat, grey winter coat and khakis.

Police say he also has ties to the Chatham-Kent area, specifically Blenheim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service is asking the public for help to locate a 16-year-old boy (pictured). Police say Justin Boothe was last seen on March 16. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)