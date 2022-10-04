Windsor Police offering $20,000 reward for information on missing woman

Windsor Police have announced a reward in exchange for information on a Windsor woman who went missing nearly a year ago.

In collaboration with the Windsor Police Services Board, they're offering up to $20,000 for information that results in locating 30-year-old Krystine Scott or assists with the prosecution of the person or people responsible for her disappearance.

Scott was reported missing by concerned family and friends in November 2021.

Jason Crowley, Acting Deputy Chief of Operations, says they're concerned for Scott's well-being and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

"It's our hope that offering a reward will provide an incentive for someone to come forward with new information that might help us solve this missing person case," he said.

Scott is described as Caucasian, five-feet-tall, and weighing approximately 90 pounds. She has long blonde hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a butterfly on her upper back.

Officers say that the style and colour of her hair may have changed since she was last seen in person.

Though Scott has been known to live a transient lifestyle, family say that her sudden disappearance is out of character.

Staff Sgt. Ted Novak says they're turning to a reward for information because they are at the point in the investigation where they've exhausted many of the tips and leads collected.

"We've searched buildings, we've had open ground searches, we've had follow up interviews," he continued. "Multiple interviews with persons who have become involved in this case and still no definitive information on the whereabouts of Krystine have come up."

Novak says Scott's general location was around Remington Park towards the downtown, but given the time frame of her disappearance they believe she could be outside the city.

"We're going the entirety of Essex County at this point, if not the province. It's been some time as her last sighting was in November 2021, so she could be anywhere at this point. We will put this out to the Toronto area, the greater metropolitan areas because she might have relocated to London or whatever, but we just don't know."

He says putting out a reward for information is just another tool for police to generate potential leads.

"A lot of our leads have come from second, third or fourth hand information that other people have heard and passed along. So we're looking to get direct information from people who have that information, and that's why it's specific to the persons to allow us to locate and find Krystine," he stated.

Novak says right now it's an open investigation where they're looking for Scott, and at this point they don't have any indications of foul play.

Police have set up an extension specifically for tips related to the case, and are asking anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts to call 519-255-6700, ext. 4305.

Anyone with information but wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.