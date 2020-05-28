Windsor Police Offering $5,000 for Information into Unsolved Windsor Homicide

Windsor Police Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information as it relates to the 2019 homicide of Geraldine Butterfield.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, a person of interest was identified in the case but no charges have been laid

The police services board approved the reward request from the Major Crimes Branch at its meeting on Thursday.

"Sometimes the slightest bit of information can be that one key piece of evidence that an investigator needs to move forward with a case," says Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Butterfield's murder. She was killed in her Wellington Avenue apartment unit last May at the age of 63.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.