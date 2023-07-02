Windsor Police officer broke suspects arm, but SIU says criminal charges are not warranted

Windsor Police have been cleared of wrong doing after a woman suffered a broken arm while being arrested.

The province's Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the case.

Back on March 1st, police were called to a residence in the area of Little River Road and Lauzon Road after the homeowner complained about a woman doing drugs in the basement.

The SIU says the women left but then returned the following morning and as police were handcuffing the suspect on a trespassing charge, she resisted arrested and suffered a fractured right arm.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says the force used by the officer broke the suspects arm, but there are no reasonable grounds to conclude that the injury was attributable to unlawful conduct on the part of the officer and criminal charges will not be laid.