Windsor Police Officer Charged with Assault

A Windsor police officer has been charged after an alleged assault.

On Jan. 23 a man was arrested by Windsor Police Service (WPS) and transported to the detention centre at police headquarters at 150 Goyeau St., according to a release.

While in custody police say the man had a "physical interaction, during which time the prisoner sustained an injury ... he was then escorted to hospital for medical assessment."



Windsor police notified the Special Investigations Unit that determined it did not have jurisdiction to investigate due to the less serious nature of the injury.



Chatham-Kent Police Service was then called in investigate the incident and determined there was sufficient evidence to charge a Windsor police officer involved in the alleged assault, according to WPS.

Police say Sergeant James Lucier was arrested without incident on Wednesday and is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.



The 32-year-veteran of the Windsor police force was released on a promise to appear in court — he has been assigned to administrative duties.