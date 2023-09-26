Windsor police officer charged with assault while off-duty in Ottawa

A member of the Windsor Police Service has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa.

Windsor Police Sergeant, Deler Bal, was charged by the Ottawa Police Service following an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant on September 23.

He has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Sgt. Bal, who has been a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2016, will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

As the matter is now before the court, the Windsor Police Service will not comment or release further information about this incident.

Questions about the investigation should be directed to the Ottawa Police Service.