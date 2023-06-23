Windsor police officer honoured by Ontario

The Province of Ontario has honoured police officers and firefighters for their heroic acts of courage and bravery, and one officer being recognized is from Windsor.

Senior Constable William "B.J." Wiley is one of 21 police officers being honoured by the provincial government, and will receive the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery.

Wiley pulled man from burning vehicle while off duty.

He was travelling with his family along a very remote section of a highway on June 12, 2021, when he spotted a vehicle on fire. Inside the car was a lone elderly driver who appeared panicked and unable to exit the vehicle.

Wiley approached the vehicle and noticed the doors were locked, the window partially down and the driver tangled in the seatbelt. He could feel the intense heat from the vehicle fire as he worked to rescue the driver.

Racing against time, Wiley began to remove the man through the partially opened window. As he was being pulled out, the driver’s foot caught the interior of the door, which opened the door. As his family watched, Wiley was able to drag the man to safety before the vehicle exploded.

13 firefighters across the province are being recognized as well, and will receive a Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery.

These medals are the province's highest honours and are given to officers and firefighters who have demonstrated great courage in risking their lives to save the lives of others.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says Ontario is fortunate to be home to the best police officers and firefighters in the country.

He adds that these individuals being honoured ran toward danger, and didn't hesitate to help those who needed it.

Since 1975, 315 Ontario Medals for Police Bravery have been awarded, and since 1976, 260 Ontario Medals for Firefighter Bravery have been awarded.

The medals are presented at a special ceremony at Queen's Park.

-with files from CTV Windsor