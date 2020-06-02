Windsor Police Officer Hurt While Stopping Alleged Dangerous Driver

A Windsor police officer suffered minor injuries while trying to stop an alleged dangerous driver on a motorcycle.

On Friday, May 29, around 6 p.m., police spotted a motorcyclist on Tecumseh Road East at Bernard driving dangerously and with no licence plate.

The officer stopped the motorcycle by positioning in front of the motorcycle. The officer got out of the cruiser.

The suspect then drove in the officer's direction, hitting both the officer and cruiser.

The officer managed to get control of the motorcyclist and placed him under arrest.

A 24-year-old Belle River man is charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assault police officer with a weapon

Drive motor vehicle with no licence (Highway Traffic Act)

Drive motor vehicle with no plate (Highway Traffic Act)

Drive with no insurance (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act)

The man was released and asked to appear at a future court date.