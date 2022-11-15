Windsor Police officer receives Service's 2022 Award of Valour

Windsor Police are congratulating an officer after receiving an award.

Constable BJ Wiley has won the Service's 2022 Award of Valour.

This award is given to a member who demonstrates remarkable courage in the face of great danger and risk to personal safety while on or off duty.

On June 12, 2021, Constable Wiley was off duty and driving to lunch with his family when he spotted a vehicle on fire stopped at an intersection.

Inside of the car was an elderly man who was panicking and unable to get out.

Without hesitation, Constable Wiley ran to the burning vehicle, pulled the man out and dragged him to safety.

Less than 60 seconds later, the car was completely engulfed in flames.

Windsor Police say his bravery on that day was remarkable, and truly exemplifies the Service’s core values.