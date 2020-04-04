Windsor Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

WINDSOR — A Windsor police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

AM800 News has learned the officer tested positive and he is self-isolating at home.

An email was sent out to Windsor police updating them on the situation.

There is a possibly of a second case at Windsor police, but AM800 news has been unable to confirm the second case..

Windsor-Essex had its first case in the community back on March 20th and to date, there are 160 confirmed cases in the community along with three deaths among the elderly population.