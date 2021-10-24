Windsor police officers administer naloxone to 10 people in third quarter

Officers with the Windsor Police Service administered naloxone to 10 people in the third quarter of this year.

According to a report, officers administered a total of 17 doses of the drug used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police say five people received two doses of naloxone while one person needed three doses.

While some Windsor police officers were trained to administer naloxone early in the new year, all Windsor police officers were equipped with the kits in late February of 2021.

In all, officers have administered naloxone to 23 people in the first three quarters of this year.