Windsor police on scene of shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue; One person taken to hospital

Windsor police are asking the public to stay away until further notice as they conduct an investigation into a shooting that happened in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue.

Police say one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to immediately contact the Windsor Police Service.

A heavy police presence is seen at the corner of Erie Street and Pierre Avenue. August 15, 2023. (Photo by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Caller Michael into AM800 News says he lives a block away from the scene and police asked him if he saw a group of guys running by.

"I said no I didn't. I heard people running by talking kinda loud but then I came outside, my neighbour was walking by with her dog. She was just down that way and the police told her please go around because there's been a shooting up at Pierre and Erie, and there's police all over the place. I'm a block away but I can see just on Niagara alone, the SIU just pulled up."

This is a developing story and will be updated.