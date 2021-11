The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public for help in locating a missing man.

Randy Jenkinson was last seen at 3:30pm Monday afternoon in the 1400-block of Wyandotte St. W.

The 38-year-old is described as a white male, standing 6'0", weighing 150lbs. with short dark hair and a possible eyebrow piercing.

Police are concerned for the man's safety and are asking anyone with information to come forward.