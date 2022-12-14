Windsor Police partners with Wounded Warrior Canada to provide mental health support 

The Windsor Police Service has announced a new partnership with Wounded Warrior Canada to provide mental health and wellbeing support for Windsor Police members and their families.

With this partnership, WWC will offer give veterans, first responders and their family group counselling programs and trauma-informed workplace training services.

The partnership will help members become aware of and gain access to WWC’s resources that support individuals, couples, spouses, surviving spouses, and even children.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Sergeant David Bodhal, Health and Wellness Coordinator at Windsor Police Service, says this a great opportunity for members to take advantage of.

He says it's crucial to offer services to family members as well.

"The family piece is huge to me because we know that the family is often the first defence when it comes to somebody that's experiencing some type of stress injury. But it's hard to really reach them. So, if this information is out there and the families have it, then they can reach out themselves as well."

He says the program offered towards children is a great resource to help kids understand mental health issues.

"They offer a kids program as well, and sometimes a kids first reaction is 'oh, it's my fault that mommy or daddy is stressed out or they're not the same', so the kids think it's their fault. And part of their program is really putting it in kid language about what the parent may be experiencing and it's not their fault."

Sergeant Bodhal says the stigma behind mental health has changed drastically for the better over the past few years.

"We're doing a much better job, even at Police College, of getting information out to our new hires. And then when they come back part of that training is talking, our psychologist comes in and does a presentation, our Chaplain comes in and does a presentation, I go in and do a presentation and we talk about being self-aware, and knowing when you need to reach out for help. And there absolutely is a change."

As part of this partnership, the Windsor Police Service will formally add WWC programs as an additional layer of operational stress injury support to their 650 sworn and civilian employees.