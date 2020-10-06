Windsor Police Phone Survey Begins Today

Residents of Windsor and Amherstburg could be getting a phone call asking them what they think of the Windsor Police Service.

Over a two-week period starting today, Leger will be conducting a phone survey on behalf of the police service as part of the Windsor Police Service Strategic Business Plan.

The national survey research firm will be placing randomly-dialed calls to gather information on what the community thinks about policing, public safety concerns, along with an assessment of the services delivered by the Windsor Police Service.



To avoid any biases, this survey is being conducted independently and individual answers will be kept confidential by Leger.



Callers will not ask for a name or identity, and will not seek funds or any specific personal financial information.



Participation is absolutely voluntary.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Leger survey.