Windsor Police POP Unit arrests nine people during shoplifting blitz

A two day blitz focused on shopping lifting issues at some big box stores in Windsor resulted in nine people being charged.

The work by the Windsor Police Problem Oriented Police Unit, or POP Unit, was highlighted in a report at the most recent Windsor Police Service Board of Directors meeting.

On Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, 2021, officers with the POP Unit worked with security at Marshalls, Home Depot, Winners, and Zehrs locations in the city following complaints over shoplifting problems.

In all, officers arrested nine people and recovered over $2,000 in stolen products.

Along with nine shoplifting charges, some of the suspects were also charged with failing to comply with court orders, and two people were facing outstanding arrest warrants.

Windsor Police Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire says the Windsor Police Service will do what is needed to meet the needs of members of the community experiencing sustained levels of crime.

"Whether it's low level crime that might be shoplifting, it may not be a violent crime, but there is victimization and people are being victimized by shoplifting, and businesses are being victimized by shoplifting," he says. "The built up impact on businesses, it can be long, drawn out problems for these folks. The least we can do is provide resources to give them an opportunity to relieve themselves of these problems."

Bellaire describes the blitz as just another day for the POP Unit.

"No job is too big for them, no job is too small for them," he says. "They really want to make sure people's complaints are heard. Also that neighbourhoods, groups or businesses, the POP Unit is good at facilitating these groups to get organized and facilitating a plan."

The POP Unit was formed in 2018 and works on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods right across the city.