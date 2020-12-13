Windsor Police Ready to Enforce Lockdown Restrictions

Windsor Police Service is ready to enforce restrictions heading into Monday's grey-zone lockdown.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says officers will enforce compliance of health safety regulations Windsor-Essex as cases of the virus continue to climb.

"The community has already proven early along in the pandemic that we know how to flatten the curve and we have been successful in flattening the curve," he says. "Sadly, we're challenged with that again."

He says officers will continue to find a balance between enforcement and community service, but the region has reached a critical turning point.

"It is a challenge and at the same time that's what we do. Any type of call will we investigate, we evaluate the law and then we apply it if need be because our goal is community safety," he added.

Betteridge says there have been few charges laid under provincial restrictions and he hopes that trend continues.

"The high majority of people in our community have not only understood recommendations and direction from health professionals, but have abided by them and recognized the importance because we're all in this together," he says.

Betteridge says residents can contact the City of Windsor's 311 call centre or call 519-736-0012 in Amherstburg to file COVID-19 related complaints.

Police can also be reached via their non-emergency number at 519-258-6111 if those call centres are closed.

The lockdown goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.