Windsor police receiving dozens of calls about 'grandparents scam'

The Windsor Police Service is sending out a warning about the grandparents scam.

Windsor police received around two dozens calls on Monday alone from people saying they were contacted by scammers claiming their grandchild was in trouble and needed money.

A police spokesperson says that not every call they received involved a victim but people were reporting they received a call involving the scam.

The grandparents scam usually involves someone calling an elderly person, pretending to be a grandchild or someone claiming that their grandchild is in trouble, and that money is needed to resolve the situation.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says if you receive a suspicious sounding phone call from someone claiming to be a family member, you should hang up and contact that family member directly with the number you have for them.

The same advice goes for if the caller claims to be a law enforcement agent.

Police also urging everyone to warn their elderly loved ones to be vigilant about these scams.

If you believe you are or have been the victim of fraud, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre say you should contact your local police and call the centre at 1-888-495-8501.