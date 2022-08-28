Windsor Police recommending people register bikes to protect against theft

With the popularity of bicycles growing and the number of people using them as a primary means of transportation increasing, it's important to think about how to protect them.

If a bike is stolen there's only so much a person can do to try and find it, but local police have a way to give people more peace of mind when locking their bike up.

Windsor Police created a bicycle registration program a number of years ago to help protect bicycles owned by residents of Windsor, Amherstburg, and the surrounding area.

Officials say this program increases the chances of having your bicycle returned to you if it's lost or stolen.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Talya Natashak with Windsor Police says they recommend people registering their bikes to give themselves some peace of mind.

"Because it's a way for us if we recover a bicycle to identify it and return it to that owner. We recover hundreds of stolen and abandoned bicycles each year. One of the main reasons that we're not able to get the bikes back to their owners is because they either haven't registered their bike or they haven't even reported their bike stolen," she said.

Natashak says all people need is a valid email address, the bike's serial number and some of its identifying features to be able to complete the process.

Whenever police pick up stolen or abandoned bikes, they need something to reference.

"You've registered with us, so we have that information, and we have that serial number to compare with that bike that we now would have in our possession," Natashak continued. "We have a way to find the owner of the bike is what it really comes down to."

She says while they only currently have the bike registry, police also recommend people take down the serial numbers on things like tools or take pictures of jewelry just in case.

"So that it's identifiable to us. So we would definitely recommend any valuables, electronics especially as well, make sure you're always recording the serial numbers and even having a photo is a great idea to have on hand."

Natashak says no one ever thinks their bike is going to be stolen but unfortunately it happens, so this is one way to guard against it.

Anyone interested in registering their bike in the program can do so online.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive