Windsor Police recover stolen firearm during investigation

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit have launched an investigation involving the illegal possession of firearms which has led to the arrest of one person and the seizure of a stolen firearm.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect, a residence and three vehicles were identified as being involved.

A search warrant was applied for and granted for the residence located in the 1200 block of Labadie Road and the three identified vehicles.

On Thursday, August 4, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the search warrant was executed at the residence and the suspect was arrested without incident. An adult female located during the course of the search warrant execution was also arrested in relation to outstanding warrants.

The search warrants on the involved vehicles were also executed and a loaded firearm was located inside one of the vehicles and seized. Further investigation revealed the firearm had been reported stolen to a police agency in the Greater Toronto Area, in 2019.

Corey Peterson, a 37 year old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, Contravene Firearms Act respecting the transportation of the firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited weapon without a licence, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, and two counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited.

