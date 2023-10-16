Windsor police recover stolen transport truck containing $400,000 in stolen property

The Windsor Police Service is investigating the theft of a transport truck.

On Oct. 14, 2023, officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a transport truck and trailer around Central Avenue and North Service Road.

The transport truck and trailer were located after occupants fled the vehicle.

The trailer was later learned to have been stolen and was found to contain more than $400,000 worth of stolen property, which is now being returned to the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.